Talented Nigerian youngster of the Ikorodu Bois group, Fawaz, recently celebrated his birthday to the joy of fans

The young boy who clocked a year older on August 31, 2021, took to social media to wow fans with some of his funny photos

Fawaz who also likes to be called Small Wiz was celebrated by fans with kind words and well-wishes

One of the popular faces from the Ikorodu Bois group, Fawaz aka Small Wiz, recently turned a new age.

The youngster who is known to recreate viral videos in the most ingenious ways with his siblings clocked a new age on August 31, 2021, to the joy of fans.

Taking to their official Instagram page, Fawaz was celebrated with some of his funny photos.

Fawaz of Ikorodu Bois aka Small Wiz marks birthday. Photos: @ikorodu_bois

The caption of the post was filled with prayers for the celebrant.

It reads:

“Happy birthday to Small Wiz!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️ @fawaz_of_ikorodubois. May Almighty Allah grant you wisdom, knowledge and understanding . Say a prayer to the birthday boy.”

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Fawaz

Fans of the talented group also made Fawaz’s day by wishing him well on the special occasion. Read what some of them had to say below:

Jiganbabaoja:

“Happy birthday to you bro ❤️❤️❤️.”

Mspepo:

“Happy birthdayyyyyy.”

__Mastura._:

“Happy birthday Fawaz ❤️.”

Dynamosfang:

“Happy Bday to the Wiz aka Fawaz❤️.”

Sophiealakija:

"Happy Birthday small Wiz."

Lekan_kingkong:

"Blessing on blessings Champ ."

Nice one.

Ikorodu Bois thank Femi Otedola and DJ Cuppy for sponsoring their education as they graduate

A talented group of boys popular for recreating music videos and movie trailers, Ikorodu Bois, have shared photos of moments from their graduation ceremony.

The young boys posed in different colourful graduation gowns and proudly displayed their certificates as they move up to higher classes.

The announcement was accompanied by words of gratitude to billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, and his daughter, DJ Cuppy, as well as her foundation for sponsoring their education.

The boys also noted that they do not let their fame and skits making interfere in their pursuit of education.

Billionaire daughter and singer, DJ Cuppy, as well as other celebrities and fans, took to the comment section to celebrate and congratulate the boys.

