The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu are Africa’s best-performing billionaires this year

Dangote’s net worth has climbed to $32.8 billion, up $2.79 billion year to date, while Rabiu’s fortune rose to $12.5 billion

Their gains outpaced other African billionaires, including Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, two Nigerian industrialists, Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu, have emerged as Africa’s best-performing billionaires in the first months of 2026.

Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has increased his net worth to $32.8 billion year to date, representing a rise of $2.79 billion.

He was valued at $30.4 billion at the start of the year and is currently ranked the 73rd richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg.

Rabiu’s fortune has also surged. He now has a net worth of $12.5 billion, with a year-to-date gain of $2.33 billion. With this increase, he ranks 267th globally and is the fourth richest person in Africa.

Nigerian gains outshine other African billionaires

The two Nigerians’ performance stands out when compared with other African billionaires on the index.

South Africa’s Johann Rupert, who began the year with a net worth of $19.7 billion, has recorded a year-to-date decline of $331 million and is currently ranked 141st in the world. His wealth is largely tied to luxury goods giant Richemont.

Similarly, South African billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer, Africa’s third-richest man, has a net worth of $14.1 billion and a year-to-date gain of $225 million respectable but significantly lower than the increases recorded by Dangote and Rabiu. Oppenheimer built his fortune through his stake in De Beers.

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris is the sixth richest African on the index, with a net worth of $11.3 billion and a year-to-date rise of $718 million.

Recent Bloomberg data showed Rabiu’s net worth climbing to $11.3 billion, up $1.21 billion year to date at the time, edging out Sawiris, who had a similar overall fortune but a smaller annual gain.

Rabiu was valued at $10.4 billion at the start of the year, ranking fifth in Africa behind Sawiris, who had $10.7 billion then.

The latest momentum continues Rabiu’s steady rise.

Last year, he cemented his position among Africa’s top five wealthiest individuals, joining Dangote as one of the only two Nigerians consistently ranked at the top of the continent’s billionaire list.

