Minna - The 136 abducted pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina in Rafi local government area of Niger state, have been released.

They were released on Thursday night, August 26 in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state after 86 days in captivity.

President Buhari had earlier ordered the military to rescue the students. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Confirmation from an eyewitness

A resident, Kasimu Barangana, who earlier delivered some part of the ransom to the bandits in the forest, was among the people who received the freed pupils at Doka village in Birnin Gwari.

Barangana confirmed their release to Premium Times newspaper, adding that he and others were on their way to Minna with the freed pupils.

Abubakar Garba Alhassan told The Associated Press that the freed students were on their way to the state capital, Minna, but added he could not confirm the exact number freed.

Alhassan did not provide details of their release, but parents of the students have over the past weeks struggled to raise ransoms demanded by their abductors.

How the students were freed

ThisDay newspaper reports that the students were dumped around Birnin-Gwari town in Kaduna state at about 7.30 pm.

It was learnt that the remaining 130 pupils were released after six of them reportedly died of cold, malnutrition, and fever.

The secretary to the state government Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, when contacted said:

“I have heard that too but I cannot say anything until when we see them.”

Similarly, the abducted teachers and students of Zamfara state College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura, have been released.

It could be recalled that bandits attacked the college and abducted 19 persons consisting of three staff, 15 students and a driver sometime in August.

Four persons were killed as the gunmen abducted many students and teachers during the attack.

