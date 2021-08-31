The latest trend on social media these days is Instagram comedians and influencers buying expensive cars and houses

A young lady popularly known as Papaya has sparked reactions on social media after she splurged millions on a Benz SUV

Nigerians have congratulated the young lady as many noted that she works hard to get her money

Seems like 2021 is the breakthrough year for a lot of comedians and influencers on social media as they have probably started earning in six digits.

Popular influencer, Abike aka Papaya has got people talking on social media after she bought herself a Benz SUV worth several millions of naira.

A short clip of the young lady inside the car was sighted on Instagram by Legit.ng, it also showed off the interior of the car.

Just months ago, the lady sparked reactions after she went all the way to prove her love for Wizkid by celebrating his birthday on his behalf.

Reactions

A lot of people disclosed that the young lady deserves the new ride as she works really hard to get her money.

Read some of the comments sighted on the post below:

nons_miraj:

"Congrats baby, very hard working."

thyme.xx:

"She deserves it damnn. She’s so hardworking."

roziveni_ng:

"Take it or leave there is money online. Start something today."

tall.jojo:

"Her expensive adverts got the gle. Become an influencer today."

___ewatomilola___:

"Papaya delivers any day anytime. She deserves it and more. Congrats."

maxeewell:

"Where una they see all this money sef ?? No be the same Nigeria we all dey?"

badboi_vcee:

"I guess hard work is paying off."

