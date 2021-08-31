Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, was recently recognised by Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston (ISCG UNIVERSITY) in the Republic of Benin

The movie star was conferred an honorary doctorate degree in Arts and Culture and his best friend, IK Ogbonna, was there to support him

Ogbonna shared photos from the event and also schooled people on how to address his best friend following his new title

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has been in the news of late, following his breakup from fiancee, Fancy Acholonu.

Things however appear to be looking up for him as he was recently given an honorary doctorate degree in Benin Republic.

IK Ogbonna and Alexx Ekubo in Benin Republic Photo credit: @ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

The Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston (ISCG UNIVERSITY) recognised the movie star for his works and he was given a doctorate degree in Arts and Culture.

BFFs rejoice together

Ekubo's best friend and colleague, IK Ogbonna, has been known to celebrate his wins and this time, it was no different.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ogbonna who accompanied his friend to get his new title took to his Instagram page with photos from the conferment.

He also used the opportunity to tell people how to address Ekubo moving forward.

The actor wrote:

"HIS NAME IS CHIEF DR ALEXX IKENNA EKUBO."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

uchennannanna:

"My super doper brothers."

officialyankeyy:

"Now, this is what friendship should look like. Support each other when it matters the most."

doris_chuks22:

"And this right here is what they call "True Friendship". I don't care about what ppl think it is."

toppyjommy26

"Ik, you are the best friend anyone could ever ask for. Thank you for all you do."

niceguynnamdi:

"Definition of true friendship. Against all odds."

Alexx Ekubo sighted after cancelled engagement

The Nollywood actor had a hard time following an official statement from his ex-lover, Fancy Acholonu, confirming reports of their cancelled engagement and planned wedding ceremony.

A video shared on Instastory by the popular businessman, Francis Ogwuogwu, captured him in deep thoughts during a trip to the Benin Republic.

The actor had ear pods plugged to his ears and seemed to have little interest in what was going on around him.

Source: Legit