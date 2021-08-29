Popular Nigerian actor, Alex Ekubo, was recently recognized by Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston (ISCG UNIVERSITY) in Republic of Benin

The movie star was given an honorary doctorate degree in Arts and Culture and he took to social media to share the news

Videos made the rounds on the internet of the moment the actor was decorated and fans celebrated him

Things appear to be looking up for top actor, Alex Ekubo, as he was recently given a honorary doctorate degree in Benin Republic.

The Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston (ISCG UNIVERSITY) recognized the movie star for his works and he was given a doctorate degree in Arts and Culture.

To celebrate the great achievement, Alex Ekubo took to his verified Instagram page to share the good news with fans.

Actor Alex Ekubo reintroduces himself to fans as he bags honorary doctorate degree. Photos: @alexxekubo, @ikogbonna

The movie star reintroduced himself as Dr. Alex Ekubo to fans as he thanked the university for the great honor.

He wrote:

“Introducing, Dr Alexx Ekubo

Thanks to the governing council of the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston (ISCG UNIVERSITY) for conferring on me Doctorate (Honorary) Degree in Arts & Culture.”

See his post below:

See a video of the moment the actor was decorated by the university:

Fans celebrate Alex Ekubo

Soon after the good news made the rounds online, fans made sure to celebrate the actor for his achievement. Read what they had to say below:

Adaure_adabekee:

"If marriage certificate no gree come, you grab honorary certificate."

The_adedunni:

"A degree after breakfast what a way to start moving on."

Spotlightmediatech_:

"After the breakfast comes d honour ..."

Iambisola:

"Ikuku the Dr ."

Lindaosifo:

"Congratulations Dr Alexx ."

Acupofkhafi:

"Wowwwwwwwww congratulations Dr Ekubo!!!!!!! ."

Alex Ekubo's fiancee confirms breakup rumours, says wedding has been called off

This is coming shortly after Alex Ekubo's fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, called off their wedding that was set to hold in November.

Rumours made the rounds that all wasn't well between the actor and his fiancee after it was noticed that Fancy had unfollowed Alex on social media.

Soon after the rumours made headlines, Fancy took to social media to confirm their split. According to her, their wedding has been called off.

