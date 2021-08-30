Popular Nollywood actor, Alesh Sanni, has taken to social media to complain about fake designer items

The movie star called out people who made it a habit to gift people fake designer items

According to him, such gifts make a fool of the receivers and should not be presented to others

Popular Nigerian actor, Alesh Sanni, recently shared his thoughts with members of the online community about fake designer items presented as gifts.

In a now deleted post on his Instagram page, Sanni expressed his displeasure at people who gifted others fake designer items.

According to him, it is not compulsory for people to present fake luxury items as gifts.

Actor Alesh Sanni complains about fake designer gifts. Photos: @iam_alesh

Source: Instagram

He added that he would prefer a cheap original brand item to a fake but expensive luxury brand. Sanni said such gifts make a fool of the people wearing it.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Alesh Sanni’s post

The actor’s post soon made the rounds online and internet users reacted to it. While some people agreed, others said he shouldn’t tell people how to spend their money.

Read some of the comments below:

Nnennaya:

“ I will pick a nameless brand over fake luxury though.”

Poshest_hope:

“Allow people give what they have mbok ”

Papiiitino:

“Some people no go even know say na fake them dey buy ”

Daniroyals_:

“It actually doesn’t make sense!! It doesn’t have to be designers!”

Wendy_adamma:

“Noo. You can’t tell me what to do with my money .”

Mpacox3:

“Entitlement mentality! Allow people give what they have and can.”

Interesting.

