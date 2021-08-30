A businesswoman named Gulnora Mukhedinova recently made her son, Rannam, very happy on his 12th birthday

To mark the special occasion of his 12th birthday for her son, Gulnora gifted him a brand new Rolls Royce

The celebrant was very excited as his mother showed him the expensive automobile and revealed that he loved it

The video soon went viral on social media and members of the online community had a lot of different things to say about it

A businesswoman, Gulnora Mukhedinova, recently made headlines on social media after she splurged on a Rolls Royce for her son on his 12th birthday.

Birthdays are special occasions that come only once in a year and it is little wonder that people go above and beyond to make it a memorable one.

Gulnora’s birthday gift to her son will no doubt be remembered for a long time by members of the online community.

In series of photos and videos shared by @richkidsoflondon on Instagram, Gulnora and the Rannam were seen posing in front of the luxury automobile.

The caption of the post reads:

“Happy 12th birthday to my son ❤️ bought him Rolls Royce for his birthday.”

Videos were also posted of the moment the 12-year-old was presented with his birthday gift. The young boy who was obviously excited was in awe of his present.

Nigerians react on social media

The news of Gulnora’s present to Rannam on his 12th birthday soon made the rounds online and internet users reacted to it.

While some people said it was a nice gift, others felt it was a waste of money. Read some comments below:

Choplifekitchen:

“If you have the money spoil your children accordingly many of you will do worse if money touches your hand "stop jealous" .”

Ikediilz:

“No dey disguise. You buy car for yourself.”

Boluwatfe:

“Oga oo. I must show my dad this one, he never still buy me bicycle .”

Shobhit_sj8:

“Meanwhile people are struggling to put food on the table for their 12 year olds.”

Abin_sam26:

“I mean...could have bought him a ps5 or something .”

Jaimunir:

“This the dumbest sh*t I’ve ever seen.”

