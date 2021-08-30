A letter written to a new generation bank in Owode Oyo has created fear in the minds of the residents of the town

The robbers reportedly told the bank that the bank manager should prepare for their visit anytime soon

The Oyo state police command has, however, beefed up security in every nook and cranny of the town to repel the robbery attack

Owode-Oyo, Oyo - A report by the Nigerian Tribune indicates that security has been beefed at Owode in the ancient town of Oyo in Oyo state over the scare of possible robbery attacks in the area.

Legit.ng gathered that some gangs of armed robbers had reportedly written a letter to a first-generation bank in the town, intimating it of their planned invasion and attack.

The report, however, said that the police command said that there had been no such threat, saying it operates security architecture for the protection of lives and property.

According to the newspaper, the information had it that the letter to the bank was brought by a local courier about a month ago and handed over to a security guard at the gate, who, in turn, gave it to the branch manager.

The branch manager was said to have informed security agencies, particularly the police about the letter, leading to an increase in a patrol around all commercial banks and their branches.

It was gathered that the armed robbers might be using the branch written to as a distraction from their target.

The report also noted that before the letter, the operations department in the police command had been leading tactical teams and mobile policemen in convoy patrol around the state, particularly the metro, on a 24-hour basis, since the assumption of office by the state commissioner of police, Ngozi Onadeko.

The command’s police public relations officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, said that the command was not aware of such a threat, adding that patrol had been the constant duty of police operatives to ensure safety.

Osifeso said:

“Oyo state police command under the constructive leadership of CP Ngozi Onadeko, operates a robust and formidable security architecture, which is all-encompassing, for the protection of lives and property of the good citizens of the state.”

