Dangote Refinery Tops Fresh List of Africa’s Largest Functional Refineries in 2026
- Africa's oil refining industry is transforming with new investments and upgrades to existing facilities
- Dangote Petroleum Refinery leads with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, reducing Nigeria's fuel import dependence
- Five key refineries are reshaping Africa's energy landscape and strengthening regional fuel supply and security
Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
Africa’s oil refining industry is undergoing a quiet but significant transformation.
For decades, the continent paradoxically exported millions of barrels of crude oil daily while importing refined fuels such as petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, largely due to ageing, inefficient or dormant refineries.
That long-standing imbalance is now being challenged. Fresh investments, refinery upgrades and the commissioning of mega downstream projects are gradually reshaping Africa’s energy landscape.
As of 2026, several large-scale refineries are not only operational but increasingly central to domestic fuel supply, import substitution and regional exports.
Below are five of Africa’s largest functional refineries in 2026, ranked by capacity and strategic importance.
Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Nigeria
Location: Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos Capacity: 650,000 barrels per day
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery stands unmistakably at the top. With a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, it is Africa’s largest refinery and among the biggest single-train facilities globally.
The privately owned refinery produces petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, LPG and other refined products.
Its scale has already begun altering fuel supply dynamics in Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer, by sharply reducing dependence on imports.
Beyond Nigeria, the refinery is positioned as a major export hub, supplying fuels to West, Central and Southern Africa.
Its full ramp-up marks one of the most consequential shifts in Africa’s downstream oil sector in decades.
Skikda Refinery, Algeria
Location: Skikda Capacity: 350,000 barrels per day
According to a report by The Nation, Algeria’s Skikda Refinery remains one of North Africa’s most important refining complexes. With a capacity of about 350,000 barrels per day, it anchors Algeria’s domestic fuel supply while supporting exports to Europe and the wider Mediterranean market.
The refinery benefits from Algeria’s strong upstream production and long-standing investments in refining infrastructure, reinforcing the country’s position as a regional energy heavyweight.
SAPREF Refinery, South Africa
Location: Durban Capacity: 180,000 barrels per day
Located in Durban, the SAPREF Refinery has historically been southern Africa’s largest crude oil refinery.
Operated as a joint venture between BP and Shell, the facility has long been critical to South Africa’s fuel security.
With a capacity of roughly 180,000 barrels per day, SAPREF supplies transport fuels and refined products to both domestic and neighbouring markets, despite years of operational and regulatory challenges in the country’s energy sector.
Alexandria MIDOR Refinery, Egypt
Location: Alexandria Capacity: 160,000 barrels per day
Egypt’s Alexandria MIDOR Refinery is a central pillar of the country’s refining expansion strategy. Following multiple upgrades aimed at improving efficiency and output, the refinery now processes about 160,000 barrels per day.
Its products primarily serve Egypt’s domestic market, helping the country curb imports while strengthening its position as a refining and trading hub in North Africa.
Cairo Mostorod Refinery, Egypt
Location: Mostorod, Cairo Capacity: 140,000 barrels per day
Operated by the Egyptian Refining Company, the Cairo Mostorod Refinery is one of Egypt’s most modern downstream facilities.
With a capacity of roughly 140,000 barrels per day, it plays a vital role in meeting fuel demand in the densely populated Cairo region.
The refinery aligns with Egypt’s broader objective of boosting domestic refining capacity, reducing foreign exchange spent on imports and supporting long-term energy security.
A shifting refining landscape
Together, these refineries signal a gradual but meaningful shift in Africa’s energy story. As mega projects like Dangote’s come fully online and legacy facilities are upgraded, the continent is edging closer to processing more of its crude at home, capturing greater value and reducing exposure to global fuel price shocks.
Five Dangote Refinery products set to transform Nigeria
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest single-train petroleum refinery, is more than a solution to Nigeria’s long-standing fuel import problem.
With a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the Lekki-based facility is positioned as a full-scale industrial engine, producing fuels and petrochemicals critical to transportation, manufacturing, and household consumption.
Among its wide output slate, five products stand out for their economic and industrial impact.
Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng