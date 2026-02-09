The Federal Government has asked Nigerians not to pay for prepaid meters or their installation

However, the offer does not apply to all meters, as some still have to be paid for

DisCos and installers are barred from collecting money for free electricity meters

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has clarified that not all electricity meters being installed across the country are free.

The clarification comes amid growing confusion around the federal government’s metering programmes and recent warnings against illegal charges by electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

Free and paid electricity meters

Speaking in an interview on Fresh FM, Musiliu Oseni, Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), explained that meters supplied under the World Bank-funded Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP) are fully funded by the Federal Government and must be provided to customers at no cost at the point of installation.

According to him, electricity consumers are not expected to make any upfront payment for these meters, as the cost-recovery mechanism does not involve direct customer charges.

Oseni said:

“The meter provided by the government is 100% free. DISREP meters are paid for by the Federal Government, and no DisCo is allowed to collect money from customers because of the meter."

He stressed that although DisCos would eventually repay the loans used to procure the meters, this would be done at minimal interest rates and recovered through the tariff structure, not through direct billing or cash payments from customers.

Meter Asset Provider scheme

Oseni also explained that the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme remains in operation for customers who may be unwilling or unable to wait for the rollout of free meters due to timing or logistical challenges.

Under the MAP arrangement, customers can pay to have meters installed more quickly, but payments must be made to approved companies rather than individuals, Punch reports.

He said:

“There is still the Meter Asset Provider scheme. If it will take time for the free meter to reach you and you cannot wait, you can choose to pay under MAP, but you must ensure you are paying a registered company."

How to identify free prepaid meters?

To help consumers avoid being exploited, the NERC chairman explained how to identify free meters.

He said DISREP meters carry a clear inscription, with the word “DISREP” written after the name of the electricity distribution company on the meter.

Oseni noted:

“If you look at the free meters carefully, there is an inscription. After the name of the DisCo, you will see DISREP."

Key Points:

Free meters: DISREP (government-funded, free of charge).

Paid meters: MAP (customer-funded, optional).

All upfront payments for meters under approved government arrangements are refundable if previously paid.

DisCos speak on free meter distribution

In a related development, electricity distribution companies have raised concerns over the directive requiring prepaid meters to be installed for customers at no cost, arguing that the policy may be difficult to implement.

The operators said the order did not clearly state who would fund the purchase and installation of the meters, noting that installers are independent of DisCos and would still need to be paid.

They also warned that the directive was already having an impact on the Meter Asset Provider scheme.

