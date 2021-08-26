Fate brought Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Rabiu Kwankwaso together on Thursday, August 26

Both northern rivals met each other on Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja

It has been years since a cold war separated the northern leaders, making it seemingly impossible for them to met in person

Many years have passed since Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state last saw his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

But fate made the rival politicians see eyeball to eyeball on Thursday, August 26, at Abuja, Daily Nigerian reports.

The place of what some have termed the unplanned meeting was the VIP lounge of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Both Kwankwaso and Ganduje met again after years of not seeing each other (Photo: Daily Nigerian)

Source: UGC

Both northern leaders had no other choice but to greet themselves before boarding a plane en route to Kano.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ganduje reveals why he stepped on Kwankwaso’s poster, faces harsh criticisms

Meanwhile, Ganduje had cleared the air after a photo of him stepping on the poster of Kwankwaso during a political rally in Kano state on Saturday, June 12, surfaced online.

Speaking through the state's commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, the governor said he did not intentionally step on the poster.

In a statement issued by Garba, he said his boss would never engage in such an act of belittling any political leader, irrespective of whatever political issues he has with someone.

Explaining how it happened, the commissioner said an event was organised as part of activities marking this year’s Democracy Day.

During the event, two former gubernatorial candidates and many members of the Kwankwasiyya defected to the APC. According to him, those defecting lined up to pay their allegiance to Governor Ganduje who had been called to the podium.

Part of the statement read:

“Some of the members who abandoned the Kwankwasiyya movement at the event, parenthetically, were downplaying pictures of the former governor, one of which, dropped on the red carpet as Governor Ganduje walked his way to the podium, and unknowingly stepped on it."

In a report by Daily Nigerian, Garba described the Kaduna state governor as someone who is widely known to be peaceful and does not hold a grudge.

Source: Legit