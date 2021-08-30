A lady's kind gesture has given her neighbour's dirty-looking apartment a transformed and unpredented facelift

The mother of three voluntarily helped her 76-year-old female neighbour clean her place of one bedroom abode that hadn't been cleaned in 13 years

The kind lady also made a public appeal that helped in replacing the furniture in the apartment and getting a new bed for the old woman

A kind lady turned her neighbour's poor place of abode into a beauty after giving it through cleaning.

Understanding Compassion reports that Lucy Ashen voluntarily cleaned her neighbour's one bedroom apartment that had not been cared for in 13 years.

The kind lady also got furniture for the apartment Photo Credit: Understanding Compassion

Source: UGC

Lucy, a mother of three resides in Fulham, London beside an anti-social elderly woman who is aged 76.

Lucy was said to have tried severally to become friends with the old woman but it was always unsuccessful.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

One fateful day, the old woman was locked out of her apartment with Lucy helping her get back in through the bedroom window.

What Lucy however saw from the bedroom touched her heart - she saw that the place was untidied with dilapidated furniture, no bed and even poo on the floor.

Lucy spent 60 hours in cleaning the apartment

Lucy swung into selfless action and spent 60 hours in cleaning the apartment.

My London News has it that Lucy having identified the needs in the apartment started a GoFundMe as well as appealed to her friends on social media to help by donating household items and other things that were lacking.

Within 24 hours, Lucy got a bed, clothes for the woman as well as other household items she had listed.

Lucy's kindness saw her relationship with the old woman blossom.

Nigerian lady shares photos of dirty kitchen of Benin big boy that chased her out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shared photos of the dirty kitchen of a Benin big boy that made her leave.

According to her, the man said his house is dirty because his cleaner has not come around for days.

When the lady named Uju asked him if he cannot clean his house by himself, the man replied her:

"That's why I need you in my life."

The lady said she only cleaned the part of the kitchen she wanted to use, prepared some food for herself, ate, saw some movies, added to the dirty dishes, and left.

Source: Legit