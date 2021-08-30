Socialite Obi Cubana has taken to his Instagram page to give his followers a Monday motivation for their new week

In a post addressed to his followers, Obi Cubana talked about focus, saying it’s what can guarantee success irrespective of the sector one finds himself

Exemplifying his point, the nightlife merchant stated that he knows billionaires who made their fortunes from selling sand

Popular socialite Obi Cubana no doubt has the prowess to inspire, as he shares with his social media followers why they need to embrace focus.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, Obi Cubana explained that with distraction, a lot of people have lost their purposes in life.

Obi Cubana advises fans to shun distractions. Photo Credit: @obi_cubana

According to the self-styled billionaire, there’s profitability in every business, but people sometimes experience difficulty in what they do because they lack focus.

His post read partly:

“We live in a world where a lot of things are trying to catch our attention.”

Read the full post below

While maintaining that without being focused one would be confused, Obi Cubana exemplified his points, saying he knows billionaires who made their fortunes from fashion designing, furniture, selling sand, amongst others.

Fans react

Reacting to the post, Obi Cubana's fans thronged his page to commend him.

Read some of their comments below:

Afrikblackchild:

“Thanks for this very wonderful writes.”

Poco_lee:

“My Chairman e remain the dance.”

Reganchuzzy_:

“Good morning Master ... Minister For Happiness and Joy.”

Mimiflexy7:

“You too Sir Thank you for the advice.”

