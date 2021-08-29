Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has got people talking on social media with a heartwarming video he posted on Instagram

The businessman met one of Oyo's billionaires, Bukola Odeleye, at Honourable Shina Peller's chieftaincy installation in the state

Cubana and his billionaire friend embraced each other before dancing to juju maestro King Sunny Ade's music

Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has warmed hearts on social media after vibing to King Sunny Ade's music when he met the chief executive officer of Beedel Constructions, Bukola Odeleye, at Honourable Shina Peller's chieftaincy installation in Oyo state.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, conferred on Honourable Peller the Ayedero of Yorubaland and prominent people were present at the occasion.

Obi Cubana and his friend danced to King Sunny Ade's music as they linked up in Oyo. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Cubana and Odeleye met at the occasion and embraced each other before dancing to King Sunny Ade's music.

Taking to his Instagram story, the billionaire businessman shared video of himself and Odeleye dancing.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

"Found my brother here in Alaafin's palace."

Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut reposted the video on his page and many people reacted to it.

Below are some of the reactions:

Instagram user with the handle @shawtyberryluxurywear.s said:

"Money Linkup, money good."

@basyayi wrote:

"Meanwhile I go dey meet people wey need sub money and then go still dey use pride ask for am. Tcheeeew."

@misterkoya said:

"Wow! When you have money, more money follows!!! Great to see this amazing people with great influence on others!"

@adeyinka___1 commented:

"I must be very rich and wealthy."

Obi Cubana shares success tips in inspiring video

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana shared success tips to Nigerians aspiring to greatness.

The billionaire businessman who recently buried his mother said in an interview that people who want to be successful should never stop working hard towards achieving such goal.

He said social media made it look like he became a successful man overnight, adding that his business has been in existence for 13 years.

According to Cubana, the attributes people aspiring to greatness must have include patience, diligence, being hardworking and having integrity.

Source: Legit.ng