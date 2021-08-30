A video of Shine Ya Eyes housemate Queen expressing excitement was recently spotted on social media

The beautiful BBNaija star donned a complete traditional outfit from her state Akwa Ibom as she danced before Cross

Queen revealed that she was nervous about the eviction show, adding that she couldn't believe she's still in the house

Shine Ya Eyes housemate Queen is relieved and she expressed it in the most beautiful way.

The lovely BBNaija housemate was put up for eviction alongside Pere, JMK, Maria, and Sammie. Surprisingly, she survived it and then showed her gratitude to her fans who kept her in the contest.

BBNaija Queen was happy to escape eviction. Photos: @queenmercyatang

Queen thanks her fans for voting for her

In the video, Queen was spotted in a complete outfit from her state Akwa Ibom as she appreciated her fans. The BBNaija gave her vote of thanks after the evicted contestants had left the house.

Holding on to the staff that completed her look and standing before Cross who was all smiles, Queen said,

"Thank you Nigeria, thank you Akwa Ibom. Your girl is grateful. I'm literally in shock. I don't know what to say. I was so scared but right now my confidence is over 100. O por."

Watch her speak below:

Nigerians speak

princessuzy:

"Thank you WM fans we came thru."

g_ofiokuro:

"Madam, tag WhiteMoney and thank him. We voted for you cos of him."

smyply_angel:

"We love you gal ...If dey nominate you again and mazi is not up...we will still save you so don't be scared...Nah we get bbns6 no cap❤️"

baba_chris00:

"As long as WhiteMoney nor dey up for nomination with you...comot body we go dey ur back like eczema."

efyaaa___:

"My girllllllll continue to be yourself!!!!!"

topaz_fragrance:

"It’s Cross' smile for me."

official_iamhellena:

"That’s my girl."

chizzyenekwe:

"If Whitemoney's fans can Split themselves and Save Queen and Cross at the same time, Then tell me, why Whitemoney won't win this show???* We are doing well joor we gat you ❤️❤️ keep loving our Mazi."

don_tee65:

"The house will adjust itself now. They now know that nobody is above eviction. Man is not God those that think that Queen will go home today are left in shock now."

Whitemoney hypes Queen

In a trending video on social media, the much-loved housemate described his new co-star as being a sweet person.

According to him, Queen is a very delicious girl and he doesn’t need to taste her to know that.

Whitemoney, however, added that Queen wanted him but in Boma’s body and with Pere’s height.

