The second Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) live eviction show took place on Sunday, August 15, 2021 which saw two housemates leaving the house

Fashion designer, Arin, was the first to be evicted from the show followed by taxi app CEO hopeful, Princess

However, what had a lot of people's attention was media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's stylish look for the show

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is one stylish celebrity who always gets it right when it comes to taking fashion risks and this time is no different.

The media personality rocked a stunning look for the recent BBNaija eviction show. Photo credit: @theoladayo (for @ebuka)

Source: Instagram

The media personality who is currently the host for the season 6 edition of the Big Brother Naija show, brought his A-game to the second live eviction show.

For this look, Ebuka went full northern as he rocked a stunning Fulfulde-inspired ensemble created by talented designer, Ugo Monye, who was also responsible for his 2017 iconic agbada which he rocked to Banky W and Adesua Etomi's wedding.

The outfit consisted of a straw-like hat, a patch-work dashiki with embroidery paired with some embellished pants, and a stylish walking stick with chimpanzee carvings.

King of prints and patterns

When it comes to celebrities killing it on the fashion scene, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu easily comes to mind, and his Instagram posts are constant reminders of why he is a boss in always looking stylish.

Matching prints are often considered a fashion risk as the ultimate challenge is always about mixing two or more prints/patterns without looking ridiculous in the end.

Well, new photos of Ebuka have shown that he knows his onions when it comes to this area of fashion as well.

Golden beauties rocking the fashion scene

There are people who are of the opinion that looking stylish is meant for the younger ladies so much that once they get to a certain age, they stop trying and just stick to the basics.

However, this isn't the case with some Nigerian celebrities who are 50 and above.

While the holy trinity of straight denim, a blazer, and a white button-down is the go-to for western women in their 50s, bubus are what most women in Nigeria often rock, hence the trendy tag, 'rich auntie' look.

Source: Legit