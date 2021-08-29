Bello Mohammed has announced new measures aimed at curtailing the growing cases of banditry in the state

Gusau, Zamfara state - Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, has ordered that transportation of livestock beyond the state’s borders be suspended.

The suspension was announced in a statement issued on Friday by Zailani Bappa, media aide to the governor.

The development comes hours after students abducted from the College of Agriculture in Bakura, Zamfara, regained their freedom — 11 days after they were abducted.

According to the statement, Matawalle also ordered the closure of weekly markets across the state, while transportation of food items will be subject to verification.

The state government noted that the development is part of efforts to address insecurity.

“The Government further ordered that the transportation of livestock to and from the State is henceforth suspended while the transportation of food across the state and outside the state must be verified to authenticate its destination, otherwise [it] will be seized and taken to the orphanage.

“The new rules further include the banning of riding on motorcycles and tricycles from 6pm to 6am in the state except the state capital which starts by 8pm to 6am everyday. Furthermore, any tricycle that is covered will be stopped to verify its passengers, otherwise will be apprehended.

“Governor Matawalle reiterated the ban on more than two persons riding a motorcycle and warned that those who break the law stand the risk of being shot at by security operatives.”

All major markets in Zamfara state have been shut following an order by Governor Bello Matawalle. The governor also ordered the closure of all filling stations in local areas.

Matawalle said the move becomes necessary considering the resurgence of banditry and kidnapping in the state.

He also directed security operatives to shoot at any motorcycle carrying more than two persons if refused to stop for arrest.

Governor Matawalle speaks on fresh abduction

Meanwhile, Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state, has promised to secure the release of the victims of the latest abduction by bandits in the state.

The governor made this known in a statement released by his spokesman, Yusuf Gusau, on Monday, August 16.

Governor Matawalle said he will do everything humanly possible to rescue the victims unhurt. He said the state government has continued to strengthen efforts to provide security to all schools across the state since the abduction of the schoolgirls in Jangebe.

Source: Legit