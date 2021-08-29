Lack of money has been described as the main reason why many Nigerians go to bed hungry every night

This was disclosed by the minister of agriculture and rural development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono

Going further, the minister revealed that the unemployment situation in the country also contributed to this

As many Nigerians continue to go to bed hungry every night, President Muhammadu Buhari's minister, has given reasons for this.

According to the minister of agriculture and rural development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, Nigerians still sleep with hunger even though the country produces enough food to eat because of poverty, Daily Trust reports.

He disclosed this while speaking at the recently concluded Feed Nigeria Summit in Abuja, said this happen because they did not have enough money to buy the food.

He said this is as a result of the unemployment situation of the country which inhibited people from earning money for food, rent or education, Guardian Newspaper added.

He said:

“I recently met with some young Nigerians who are into processing and synergising agriculture with industry, and that is exactly what we need in this country. Unless we create that relationship and make it strong, poverty will persist."

“If we do not focus on how to remove this fundamental issue of an army of unemployed youths and move them to be gainfully employed, we are doing nothing. The relationship between the agricultural and industrial sectors is a must."

