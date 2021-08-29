New report indicates that some federal structures including a higher institution have been constructed on grazing routes

This comes as the federal government insisted that razing routes must be reclaimed in other to put an end to farmers/herders clashes in the country

According to a source, reclamation of some of these routes are still possible because nothing concrete has been constructed on them

FCT, Abuja - Following President Muhammadu Buhari's insistence on grazing routes reclamation across the country, some federal government officials have revealed that some federal structures were already constructed on them.

Specifically, a tertiary institution in the Federal Capital Territory- The University of Abuja - is said to be one of such structures.

Punch Newspaper reports that a senior official at the presidency, who pleaded to be anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the matter, disclosed this.

Recall that the Buhari administration had insisted that tracing and reclaiming the grazing routes was the only way to put an end to the incessant clashes between nomadic herdsmen and farmers across the country.

The source was quoted to have said:

“I used to see monuments on the stock routes and these routes have been encroached on for a long time. So, retracing them will unearth a lot of things. In many states, farmers are farming on the stock routes.”

Going further, the official disclosed that despite the massive level of encroachment on them, it is still possible to retrace the routes.

Imo Assembly clashes with Governor Hope Uzodimma over open grazing

Meanwhile, legislators in Imo state have disagreed with Governor Hope Uzodimma for saying the state does not have any law against open grazing. Uzodimma had claimed that Imo state under a partnership between farmers and herders was regulating grazing activities.

But the Imo House of Assembly insisted that the state has an operational law prohibiting the open grazing livestock. Duru Johnson, the spokesman of the assembly, disclosed that the anti-open grazing law assented to by Achike Udenwa, a former governor of the state is still operational.

Johnson, however, stated that members of the current assembly will rectify the shortcomings in the law.

