For obvious reasons, 2021 may be termed the worst year for Prince Uche Secondus, the national chairman of PDP

The famous southeast politician has gone from one court case to the other in a very short period of time

After resuming his office, a court in Cross River issued an order on Friday, August 27, restraining Secondus from parading himself as the party's head

Within a period of two weeks, Prince Uche Secondus, the embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has received many orders from high courts concerning his office.

The latest order is from the Cross River state high court which on Friday, August 27, restrained Secondus from resuming as the party's head, The Cable reports.

This order, read by the presiding judge, Justice Edem Kooffreh came after a motion ex parte was filed by Enang Wani.

In the suit, Wani, who mentioned Secondus as the first defendant, prayed the court to stop the latter from presiding over the national executive committee meeting scheduled for Saturday, August 28.

The ruling of the court read in part:

“An order of interim injunction restraining the second defendant, its members, officers and agents from recognising the first defendant as its national chairman or from according him any of the powers, rights or privileges due to the holder of the office of the National chairman of the 2 Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice."

Court restores Secondus as PDP national chairman

Meanwhile, two days after he was removed, the Kebbi state high court ordered Secondus to return to his position as the national chairman of the PDP.

The presiding judge, Justice Nusirat Umar, said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Secondus pending the determination of the case.

Legit.ng gathered that she gave the order in a suit brought before her in Birnin Kebbi in case KB/AC/M. 170/2021.

She said:

“An order of this honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of chairman of PDP (second defendant) as enshrined in both 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice."

