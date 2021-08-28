The presidency has opened up on efforts being put in place to fight insurgency and banditry in the country by the current government

Shehu made this disclosure on Saturday morning, August 28, during an interview with BBC Pidgin which was monitored by Legit.ng.

According to him, the success recorded in the fight against terrorism, banditry and sundry crimes is being overlooked.

He added that efforts have been intensified to ensure that the Nigerian troops record rapid victory over arms-wielding criminals.

Buhari has done worse to bandits

Justifying the current government's efforts in the fight against crime and terrorism, Garba Shehu said President Muhammadu Buhari administration "has done to the arms-wielding bandits worse than being declared as terrorists."

The presidential aide said Buhari's shoot-at-sight order on AK-47-carrying bandits was not issued on the prescribed successionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Shehu said bandits are not being treated with kid gloves--the reason the Nigerian troops are "bombing locations, the military is there on the ground exchanging fire for fire."

"What the Buhari administration has done to the arms-wielding bandits is worse than being declared as terrorists. There is a subsisting order by the President that any arms-wielding, AK-47 bandits should be shot on sight.

“Yes, IPOB has been proscribed by law of the land, there is no shoot-on-sight order,” he submitted.

Attack on NDA ploy to embarrass Buhari

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential spokesperson said the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna might be a ploy to embarrass the President Buhari led administration.

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen had attacked the NDA in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, killing two officers and abducting one.

