India has achieved an amazing feat by vaccinating over 10 million persons against COVID-19 in a single day

On average, Indian health workers had vaccinated 6.9 million people per day, on Friday they broke their previous daily record of 9.6 million

The country hopes to vaccinate 1.1 billion people by December but supply shortages and administration issues have caused delays

New Delhi - India has achieved an amazing feat and vaccinated an astounding 10 million in one day.

This beat the countries previous best of 9.2 million vaccinations in a day. This follows the previous deadly wave of Covid-19 that had left 200, 000 persons dead.

India has vaccinated 10 million people in a single day, the highest the country has ever recorded. Photo credit: Sumit Dayal/Bloomberg

Source: UGC

eNCA reported that the government aims to vaccinate 1.1 billion people by December but this target is in doubt as shortages and administration issues have hampered the rollout.

Bill Gates has hailed the massive vaccination drive as a "massive milestone" as India shattered vaccination records.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Hindustan Times reported that Gates congratulated India on the success and said that it was a collective effort between the government, research and development community, vaccine manufacturers and the health workers who helped administer the jabs.

Each day on average for the last week, India has vaccinated at least 6.9 million people.

2.2 million Pfizer vaccine doses arrive in South Africa from the US

The United States of America, in another report, donated 2.2 million more Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines. The jabs arrived in South Africa to help with the vaccine rollout.

So far South Africa has vaccinated over 11.6 million people and is on target to vaccinate 70% of its population by December.

CNN reported that the latest donation is part of President Joe Biden's promise to donate 500 million vaccines to countries around the world.

South Africa has already received 5.6 million doses from the US, the largest donation the superpower has made in the fight against Covid-19.

Just in: FG speaks on lockdown as COVID-19 spike continues in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the federal government had said it was not considering a lockdown despite the rising cases of COVID-19 infections across the country.

The minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, said this on Thursday, August 12, at the weekly ministerial briefing held at the State House in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the minister said the number of cases was not threatening enough for a lockdown to be considered.

Source: Legit