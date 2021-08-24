The Edo state government has announced new measures aimed at checking the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state

Governor Godwin Obaseki spoke about the arrangements which have been put in place to make Edo residents comply with the new measures

Nigeria is currently experiencing a third wave of the COVID-19 virus caused by the Delta variant

Benin, Edo state - Edo residents who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine would longer be allowed access to churches, mosques, banks, and other public or private places from the second week of September 2021.

The soon to be enforced policy was announced by the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, August 23, PM News reported.

Governor Godwin Obaseki pictured at the coronavirus vaccination exercise on Monday, August, 23, in Benin City. Photo: Governor Godwin Obaseki

The governor speaking during the launch of the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination exercise, said the measure was necessary to protect residents of the state.

According to The Cable, Obaseki stated that adequate arrangements had been made with security agencies to prevent anybody who did not have vaccination cards to access any of these places.

He said:

“From the second week of September, people may not be allowed to worship in churches and mosques without showing proof of their vaccination cards at the gates. Similarly, people will not be allowed to event centres, receptions or parties, without showing proof of their vaccination cards.

“People will not be allowed to access banking services from the middle of September 2021, if they are not vaccinated.''

The governor disclosed that his administration will enforce all protocols to contain the pandemic in Edo state.

He urged residents in the state to take the COVID-19 vaccine, saying vaccines are available and free for all.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has confirmed the record of 135 fatalities in the current third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The governor during a briefing on Monday, August 23, at the State House, Ikeja revealed that the state has taken the delivery of Moderna vaccine from the federal government.

