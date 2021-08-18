Former Nigerian military president, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida celebrated his 80th birthday on Tuesday, August 17

Prominent Nigerians from all walks of life have been sending their best wishes to the Niger-born former president

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has joined numerous Nigerians in wishing the former president well

Minna - Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has described former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida as a leader who has effortlessly combined character with charisma in his leadership and a leader with a pan-Nigeria disposition.

The governor made the remarks at Minna during the birthday celebration of Babangida at his residence in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Governor Emmanuel has paid tribute to IBB who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, August 17. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Akwa Ibom state government indicated that the governor was accompanied by the national legal adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, member, House of Representatives, Hon. Pat Ifon and other government officials.

The Akwa Ibom delegation upon arrival was received by the governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Governor Emmanuel described Babangida as an inspiration to many, adding that his actions have inspired millions to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more.

He prayed God to grant the former leader more years in good health and sound mind, so he could continue to inspire faith amongst Nigerians.

Governor Emmanuel specifically showered encomiums on the former military president for hearkening to the desires of Akwa Ibom people in 1987 by approving the creation of Akwa Ibom state which he noted has today become Nigeria's ''Best Kept Secret."

He added:

“As you turn 80 years today, our collective prayer is that our ever benevolent God, grants you more fruitful years in good health and a sound mind, so you will continue to inspire faith in those who believe in deepening the cords of our unity, fairness and enduring spirit of brotherhood.”

Similarly, Governor Samuel Ortom, has felicitated with General Babangida on his 80th birthday.

The governor in a statement sent to Legit.ng, said the contributions made by General Babangida towards the peace and development of the country will remain indelible.

He prayed God to bless the former military leader with more years of good health and wished him a memorable birthday celebration.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, congratulated Babangida on his 80th birthday.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika on Tuesday, August 17, the governor felicitated with the elder statesman for attaining the octogenarian age.

He thanked the former head of state for his contributions to nation-building, recalling that it was during his administration that a number of states, including Delta were created.

Babangida had earlier declared that Nigeria’s unity should be strengthened rather than negotiated.

The former military president called on Nigerians to support the country’s leaders and work towards a united country.

The Niger-born retired General also preached peace, unity, and togetherness among all segments of Nigeria.

