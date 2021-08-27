The Republic of Benin has been asked to immediately release Sunday Igboho, to continue his journey

A blunt message has been sent to the government of the Republic of Benin. The message was sent by no other person than Professor Wole Soyinka.

He called on Beninese government to release Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to continue his journey, Punch Newspaper reports.

Soyinka made this known when he spoke with journalists in Lagos on Friday, August 27. He argued that the secessionist didn’t commit any crime against Nigeria.

According to him, Igboho’s offence was resisting tyranny of Fulani herdsmen against his people in Oyo state.

He said:

“I refuse to believe that Igboho committed any offence except agitating against Fulani tyranny on his people. He peacefully demonstrated his position. I can’t consider that to be decided a criminal. Agitating for secession is not a criminal act as long as it’s done peacefully. You don’t have to criminalise that.”

I have no hands in Sunday Igboho’s ordeal - Malami declares

Meanwhile, minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said he did not have any hand in the raid conducted by the Department of State Services (DSS) in the residence of Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho.

The DSS had raided the residence of Igboho in the early hours of Sunday, July 1 in Ibadan the Oyo state capital, an incident which sparked outrage across the southwest region of Nigeria.

The submissions made by the AGF were contained in an affidavit, deposed to on Wednesday, August 18 by one Thomas Etah, who is a civil servant at the federal ministry of justice headquarters, Abuja.

In another report, Senator Samuel Anyanwu on Sunday, August 22 called on the Igbo leaders not to turn their back on the arrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Anyanwu made the appeal in Owerri, the Imo state capital while speaking to journalists on the arrest and detention of the IPOB leader.

Source: Legit Newspaper