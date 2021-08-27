A closed-circuit television captured two women approaching a shelf with well-arranged edible products in a shop

The ladies were caught on camera as they picked items from the shelf and tried hiding them under their outfits

The video of the two ladies stealing in the shop has gone viral on social media as many shared their thoughts on it

A surveillance camera has captured the moments two women walked into a supermarket pretending to be selecting items from a shelf before stealing products.

The video shows the two suspects in colourful outfits, making it hard for anyone to suspect they were on a mission to steal.

One of the suspects swiftly moved close to a shelf with well-arranged products as she prompted her colleague to watch for anyone approaching.

The two ladies were caught on CCTV stealing at a supermarket. Image: @crabbimedia

The duo later reached into a fridge and picked items as they tried to hide some under their outfits. The video online is blurry, making it hard to identify the thieves.

Watch the video below:

Social media react

Social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it.

Instagram user with the handle @addoyao said:

"Eeeiiii so where the thing enter before it not showing and still walking comfortably like that."

@westerntrendsbyaku commented:

"this is sad."

@philsbon wrote:

"Ah do they have some magnet in their pants?"

@arhdwoah commented:

"It’s well."

