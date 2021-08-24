The Buhari administration's achievements in the Niger Delta region has been highlighted by a think-tank group

According to the group, the achievements of the present administration in the oil-rich region are phenomenal

The group also noted that the Ogoniland clean-up exercise has commenced, while modular refineries are springing up in the region

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress Legacy Awareness and Campaign (APC-LAC) has said that no previous administration has paid more attention to the plight of the Niger Delta region like the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The voluntary think-tank group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) assured members of the public that President Buhari will not relent in the implementation of his vision of a safe, secure, and prosperous Niger Delta.

President Buhari hailed for his administration's achievements in the Niger Delta. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 24, leaders of the group noted that the region left to the negative consequences of mineral exploitation by previous administrations is now facing a brother future through the Ogoni clean-up which has finally kicked off.

The statement was signed by the APC national youth leader, Barr. Ismail Ahmed, former national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, presidential aide on social media, Tolu Ogunlesi, and the director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Mohohammed Lukman.

The Buhari legacy in the Niger Delta

According to the statement, fifteen sites have now been fully cleaned, while work continues on others.

The statement added:

“In addition to the remediation, the clean-up project is also rehabilitating old water schemes and constructing new ones across Ogoniland. One of the first tasks in the clean-up was a water quality assessment in all four local governments that make up Ogoniland.

“The project will also make interventions in healthcare facilities and systems in the region. The clean-up has so far created hundreds of jobs for locals.

“Until 2016, there was only one functioning Modular Refinery in the Niger Delta, with a capacity to refine 1,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

“Today, spurred by the Buhari Administration’s New Vision for the Niger Delta, there are several Modular Refinery construction projects ongoing across the Niger Delta, all led by the private sector.”

On the Presidential Amnesty Programme, inherited from previous administrations, the group said it has continued to deliver on its mandate, with the full support of the President.

The Ogoni struggle and NNPC's achievement

Recall that the production of crude oil by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the Ogoni region recently resumed.

This is coming more than 30 years of a legal tussle with the Shell Petroleum Development Company.

NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari described the development as a huge victory for Nigeria.

FG announces plan to scrap NNPC within 6 months, gives reason

Meanwhile, Mallam Kyari on Monday, August 16, said that the NNPC will cease to exist within the next six months.

He said a new company that will be known as a CAMA will be incorporated and operate under the Company Allied Matters.

He explained that by virtue of the Petroleum Industry Act, all liabilities and assets of the NNPC will be transferred to the new company.

