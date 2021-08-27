Popular Instagram comedian Aremu Olami signs out from school as he prepares to write his final year examinations

Ecstatic about his academic milestone, Olami took to his Instagram page to share the moment he signed out with his peers in school

The comedian, however, noted that studying and doing comedy at the same time was a difficult task he had to deal with

Popular social media comedian Aremu Olami is set to graduate from Kwara State Polytechnic and he couldn’t contain his excitement.

The humour merchant took to social media to share some of his signing-out pictures, saying he would be completing his Higher National Diploma (HND) programme as he would commence the writing of his final examinations in a week's time.

Comedian Aremu Olami signs out from school. Photo Credit: @aremu_olami

While expressing his joy for his academic milestones and career growth, Olami noted that his time in school wasn’t an easy one considering the fact that he wanted to maintain excellence in school and comedy at the same time.

He noted:

“Signing out of school is just another beginning again. It is very difficult but I still have to say Alhamdulillah. Combining school with any other thing almost ended my comedy career because I want to stay focused so I can come out with better grades that I can defend anywhere, and it’s really tough staying consistent and being creative."

Fans congratulate him

Soon after Olami shared his signing out pictures on social media, his fans thronged his Instagram page to congratulate him.

Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

Singer Saheed Osupa prepares for his final exams in school

In related news, fuji music star Saheed Osupa stirred a buzz on social media, as he shared a video from the moment he was studying for his final examinations in school.

As seen in the video, Osupa was flipping through the pages of a course handout, reading alongside his peers at school premises.

Captioning the video, the singer noted that hard work and determination are the only ways he knows to succeed in life.

