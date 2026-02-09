A man shared the drama that unfolded in his church during the burial thanksgiving of a man who had two wives

He narrated how the two wives of a late man fought inside the church during the thanksgiving they organised after the man’s burial

He shared how the priest and church members intervened during the fight, sparking reactions from many who read the story

A man, Ndubuisi Nicholas Ifedoro, shared the drama that unfolded in his church during a thanksgiving by a family who buried their father and husband.

He shared how the man’s two wives and their children caused a scene in church as they arrived for thanksgiving.

On his Facebook page, he gave details of what happened and how the priest had to wade in during the fight.

His Facebook post read:

“Today inside church, something dramatic happened. A family came for Thanksgiving after burying their husband/father last week Thursday.

“The man had two wives when he was alive but was only living with the second wife. He had issues with the first wife when he was alive that warranted them not living together, but she was still legally married to him.

“So, the drama started when the first wife and her children came out standing in front to present the thanksgiving gifts to the officiating priest, who was already standing and waiting for them. That was when the second wife and her own children rushed to the front with their own gifts to block the first wife and her children. Noise and commotion erupted everywhere.

“Some of the gifts they had for Thanksgiving got damaged in the process. It took the intervention of the priests, church wardens and some family friends to calm them down.

“I had never seen anything like this before. They threw blows at each other. The way they were exchanging words after church, I think the drama continued later at home.

“One of the baggage that comes with today's polygamy. The man left big problem unsolved before he died.”

He added in the comments:

“Some of the children of the first wife looks older than the second wife.”

Reactions as co-wives fight inside church

Lydia Francis Ifeacho said:

"The second wife would have gone for her own thanksgiving after the first wife since she came with her own gifts the children are at the receiving end. NGwanu ndi “men are polygamous in nature” Nekwanu the real deal ooo. This one is even physical fight now."

Muoneke Kene Morgan said:

"I will blame the priest in charge of that church for not doing his duty well. He is just after the gift from congregation and not after teaching them the scriptures. Even Bible said that before you bring your offering or thanksgiving to the altar, first make sure you make peace with anyone you have offended. If he had taught them well, they would have behaved maturely as Christians too. I know also many of us don't know this or have heard that from many of our motivational speakers, I am pastors? Matthew 5: 23-24."

John Nwamary DJ-John said:

"So what was the first wife doing in church for a husband who she wasn't talking and relating with when he was alive??Secondly, who booked for the mass?? It is the one that booked the mass that will lead the procession. If both of them booked for the mass separately, they are to also come for the Thanksgiving separately. It is obvious that the priest, Cathecist or church wardens did not handle the issue well."

