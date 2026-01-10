PRNigeria had debunked a viral claim alleging that former minister Isa Ali Pantami planned to marry former First Lady Aisha Buhari

The rumour had spread widely across Facebook and X, gaining traction after several public figures reshared the manipulated “pre-wedding” photograph

Pantami and former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad had publicly dismissed the claim, while a recent Buhari biography had confirmed Aisha had no intention of remarrying

False claims linking former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, with former First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, have been dismissed after an independent verification found the story to be entirely fabricated.

The rumour, which spread rapidly across Facebook and X, alleged that the two were planning a marriage and circulated alongside an image described online as a pre wedding photograph.

Factcheck has dismissed a viral claim linking Isa Ali Pantami with Aisha Buhari. Photo: FB/IsaPantami, AishaBuhari

Source: Facebook

The post gained wide traction after several users pointed to Aisha Buhari’s completion of her Islamic mourning period following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2025.

Public figures also reshared the image, drawing thousands of comments and reactions and fuelling speculation among social media users.

Digital checks expose fabricated image

A fact check carried out by PRNigeria found no credible evidence supporting the claim. Reviews of the verified social media accounts of both Pantami and Aisha Buhari showed no statements or references linked to any marriage plan. Searches across reputable news platforms also returned no matching reports.

Further forensic analysis subjected the viral photograph to InVid verification and artificial intelligence detection tools. The assessment confirmed that the image was digitally manipulated and generated through artificial means, with faces inserted into a wedding-themed template.

Pantami addressed the allegation directly in a phone conversation with PRNigeria.

“It is shocking that anyone would fabricate such a rumour. President Buhari is a father figure to us, and we regard his widow as a mother. The claim is baseless and impossible,” he said.

PRNigeria dismisses a viral claim linking Isa Ali Pantami with Aisha Buhari. Photo: FB/IsaPantami, AishaBuhari

Source: Facebook

Multiple sources deny marriage rumour

Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to the late president, also rejected the story on his Facebook page in Hausa.

“The story being circulated that Hajiya Aisha Buhari has agreed to marry Sheikh Isa Ali Pantami is an outright lie. There is absolutely no truth in it whatsoever,” Ahmad wrote.

Additional context emerged from a recently released biography titled From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, authored by Dr. Charles Omole and launched at the State House in December 2025. The book records Aisha Buhari as stating clearly that she has no intention of remarrying, citing family responsibilities and a desire for a quieter public life.

The former president died in London on July 13, 2025, at the age of 82. He married Aisha Buhari in 1989 and is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren. Speculation around her personal life increased online after she completed the traditional mourning period in November 2025.

Aisha Buhari opens up on whether she'll remarry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former First Lady Aisha Buhari had said she did not intend to remarry following the death of her husband, former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the decision as practical rather than driven by moral or cultural expectations.

Her position is contained in a new biography, From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, written by Dr Charles Omole and unveiled on Monday, December 15 at the State House in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng