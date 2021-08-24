Ahmad Lawan said the National Assembly did not receive any bribe to manipulate the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA)

The president of the Senate described the allegation as false, adding that it is also funny but also serious

A report had earlier claimed that some lawmakers were angry over the alleged sharing of $10 million bribe for the passage of the petroleum industry law

FCT, Abuja - The president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has denied receiving $10 million to manipulate and alter a section of the recently signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Premium Times reported that Lawan said neither he, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, nor any other lawmaker received such amount.

Senate president Ahmad Lawan has denied receiving $10 million to manipulate the recently signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Photo credit: Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan

Legit.ng gathers that the Senate president made the comment shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Monday, August 23.

Lawan was reacting to reports alleging that some lawmakers are angry at the leadership of the National Assembly over the alleged unfair distribution of a $10 million bribe to pass the petroleum industry law, ThisDay reported.

The report claimed the sum was paid to the lawmakers to approve three per cent operating cost for host communities, a provision in the law.

This was one of the controversial parts of the legislation that divided lawmakers during consideration and passage. While some lawmakers suggested five per cent others wanted three. The latter was approved.

Further addressing the allegation, Lawan described the report as “unwarranted, unproven and false”.

He added that the allegation "is funny, but also very serious".

The principal lawmaker warned Nigerians against misusing the freedom of expression provided in the constitution.

What I told Buhari about borrowings - Lawan

In another report, Lawan has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to reduce the external borrowings being incurred to fund the country’s annual budgets.

The principal lawmaker advised the president to, instead, focus on blocking financial leakages and avoiding wastage in all tiers of government.

Legit.ng gathers that Lawan said this on Monday, August 23, in Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the State House. He explained that his discussion with the president centred on the need to take steps to increase revenue generation by government agencies and reduce dependence on external loans to fund the budget.

Buhari okays committee to implement Petroleum Industry Act

Meanwhile, during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, August 18, President Buhari inaugurated the committee to implement the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The committee led by the minister of state for petroleum resources Timipre Sylva has a year to implement the act.

The president called all relevant Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) to cooperate with Sylva for the successful execution of the task.

Source: Legit Newspaper