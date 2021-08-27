DSS officers were at the Saudi Arabian recruitment centre in Abuja on Thursday, August 26, for Nigerian doctors

According to eyewitnesses, the security operatives halted the entire process and dispersed the doctors

Most of the medical practitioners were there for a better offer while some were eagerly looking for employment

The recruitment exercise by a Saudi Arabian ministry of health at Sheraton Hotels, Abuja was suspended after some operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the venue on Thursday, August 26.

Punch reports that the security agents after arriving at the centre, dispersed the doctors and journalists.

The exercise was suspended after the officers stormed the venue (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Marcus Fatunde, was arrested at the venue, but was later released.

An eyewitness who spoke with reporters without disclosing his identity said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“When I came here, we saw the DSS operatives dispersing the people that came for the interview and before we knew it, everywhere had been scattered."

Moreover, wailing over the incident, one of the dispersed doctors stated:

“Some of us, who came here today, came because we don’t even have jobs and we don’t want to do the wrong things.

“We didn’t commit any crime; we just wanted a better system. So, why is the government trying to frustrate us?"

Saudi Arabia holds recruitment exercise for Nigerian doctors in Lagos, Abuja

Meanwhile, many medical doctors in Nigeria had applied for job positions with the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health at a recruitment exercise organised by the ministry in Ikeja, the Lagos state capital, on Sunday, August 22.

The job offer was for consultants and specialists in all medical fields, excluding psychiatrists.

Among those present for the interview were medical consultants and doctors in various areas of specialisation.

Each applicant paid N10,000 as the application fee after which medical certificates, means of identification, and other documents were tendered.

After payment, the medical doctors were screened before a panel of Saudi Arabian personnel.

Over 500 Nigerian doctors turned up at the recruitment exercise in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. A large crowd of doctors was seen within and outside the building during the exercise.

Source: Legit Nigeria