Popular Nigerian comedian, Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde better known as Oluwadolarz, has bought himself a new car

The skit maker recently added a Mercedes Benz to his garage just week after he was involved in a car crash

Taking to his Instagram page, Oluwadolarz shared a photo of the new ride and congratulatory messages poured in

Nigerian comedian, Oluwadolarz, recently took to social media to share the good news of his brand new Mercedes Benz with his fans.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the funny man shared a photo of the new ride as he posed beside it.

The automobile seemed to be the comedian’s gift to himself seeing as the white car was decorated with a huge red bow.

Comedian Oluwadolarz reportedly buys new Benz. Photos: @oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

Oluwadolarz however did not share more details about the Benz in the caption of his post but fans celebrated him regardless.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Fans congratulate comedian on his new Benz

Soon after Oluwadolarz shared a photo of his ride, his numerous fans trooped to his comment section to celebrate the acquisition.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Kie_kie__:

“Benzzzz on!!!! .”

Tobithedeviant:

“Ayeeee congratulations leggooo.”

Thecuteabiola:

“BIG CONGRATULATIONS .”

Ibrahimchatta_lordthespis:

“Congratulations brother mi ❤️❤️❤️.”

Kikiayers:

“Congratulations gang!!!”

Oluwadolarz survives ghastly car crash

This is coming just weeks after the comedian was involved in a car accident that left his vehicle totaled.

Thankfully, the young man survived and he took to social media to update fans on his safety as well as thank God for sparing his life.

Sharing a video of his totaled car after the incident, Oluwadolarz expressed immense gratitude to God.

Fans consider making skits as comedian Egungun completes 5-bedroom house

Popular Nigerian comedian, Egungun (Masquerade) recently took to his Instagram page to share the good news of his progress after he became a homeowner.

The social media sensation who has been known to entertain fans with his masquerade costumed revealed that he was now a landlord after being homeless.

The comedian shared a video of his impressive new property and revealed that it was a five-bedroom apartment.

After the news of Egungun's grace to grace story made the sounds on social media, fans and numerous supporters of the comedian reacted to the good news by congratulating him. Others also noted how social media was instrumental to his success and even considered going into comedy.

Source: Legit