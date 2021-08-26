Nollywood’s Aremu Afolyan is working on a new project and he has pulled some industry heavyweights to feature in his film

The actor took to his Instagram page with a video of veteran actors Dele Odule and Taiwo Hassan aka Ogogo

Yoruba movie lovers flooded the comment section with mixed reactions as they expressed anticipation for the movie

Nollywood actor turned businessman, Aremu Afolayan, has commenced a new movie project and he excitedly shared the news with his fans and followers on social media.

The actor also posted a video recording of Nollywood heavyweights Dele Odule and Taiwo Hassan aka Ogogo as they explained a scene alongside another individual who appeared to be a director.

High stack of crates sighted as Nollywood actors link up.

Source: Instagram

Afolayan while recording the video was heard teasing his senior colleague and noting that he intends to ridicule him in the scene being discussed.

Sharing the clip on his page, the actor disclosed that the film would be released on video streaming platform, YouTube, as he called on his fans to follow his channel.

See his post below:

Fans react

The video post sparked excitement in the hearts of Yoruba movie lovers as many flooded the comment section to express anticipation ahead of the movie release.

Some other people also passed comments about the stack of plastic crates in the video as they wondered if the film involves the viral crate challenge.

Read some of their comments below:

harriet_tolah said:

"You made me smile sir. Thank you."

official_kingmercy said:

"This one go mad oo."

mario_bakare said:

"So happy seeing all of them."

lammy.wears said:

"Is the movie involving crate challenge?"

iamoesophagus01 said:

"Thespian …. Creativity Den."

oracle_entertainment said:

"Wo else was expecting dele odule to climb the crates? "

kingblack625 said:

"No be crate be at."

abiolarbrain said:

"Me I think say Dele Odule wan climb crate ni o."

