Nollywood film stars Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme are set to bring back a reloaded version of their hit film Aki and Pawpaw

The actors took to their respective Instagram pages with behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the film

Comedians Warri Pikin and MC Lively, media personality Uti Nwachukwu among others are set to feature in the soon-to-be-released movie

Nollywood movie lovers are in for a treat as veteran comic actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze are set to bring back a reloaded version of their popular film, Aki and Pawpaw.

The actors who have already commenced shooting took to their respective Instagram pages with behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the movie project.

Actors Chinedu Ikedieze, Osita Iheme on set of Aki and PawPaw reloaded. Photo: @realwarripikin/@ositaiheme

Source: Instagram

A video shared on Ikedieze’s page captured him, Iheme and top comedian, MC Lively, inside a car as they prepared to shoot a scene of the sequel.

Watch the clip below:

Other Nollywood stars to feature in Aki and Pawpaw sequel

Apart from the main characters in the comedy film, some other Nollywood stars have also been brought in to make for an even funnier sequel.

Comedian Warri Pikin shared a photo on her Instagram page in which she was spotted with the comic actors.

Media personality Uti Nwachukwu also has a role to play in the soon-to-be-released movie.

Check out a video that he filmed on set below:

Other stars to feature in the film include Toyin Abraham, Lasisi Elenu, Francis Sule and Chioma Okafor.

Fans express anticipation

m.oleei_ said:

"Yes ooo we asked for it. Na old way movie make una give us ooo. Na series of episode. We want the old movie of akin and pawpaw."

ibikunle_gold_official said:

"The first movie was classic. You guys better beat the expectations please .. Thanks."

manlikezilly said:

"This one no go sweet like the old once way we de use for sticker now."

hrmdaphny said:

"Make e sweet ooo."

