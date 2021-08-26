Dauda Shiedu, though with one hand, makes his living as a vulcanizer and has been able to expand into three more shops

The Kogi state indigene said that he lost his right hand in an accident while working as a motorcyclist

After his first wife left him due to his condition, Dauda married two more wives and now has nine children

A Nigerian man in spite of his physical challenge is still making ends meet and doing well as a vulcanizer.

Dauda Shiedu told BBC News Pidgin in an interview seen on @africanheroesmagazine that he began learning vulcanizing from his secondary school days.

He caters for his family with proceeds from his vulcanizing business Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video by "bbbcnewspidgin

Dauda upon completion of his training lacked the financial wherewithal to rent a shop and this forced him to begin a commercial motorcycle commuting business.

The Okene indigene, in Kogi, unfortunately, lost his right hand in an accident while riding the motorcycle.

He owns three shops at the moment

Dauda didn't allow his physical challenge to hamper his desire to work. According to Dauda, his first wife left him owing to his condition.

The man however remarried. He proudly has two wives and nine children and has gone on to expand his business.

Dauda said he has trained three boys and opened three more shops to complement the one he presently handles.

While boasting in his ability to fix any automobile, the vulcanizer stated that he trains his children as well as pay rents with money realized from the business many able-bodied persons often look down on.

