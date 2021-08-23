The new monarch in Itsekiri kingdom, the Olu of Warri has been advised by former president Olusegun Obasanjo

According the former resident, the monarch, must move closer to God, in his dealings as a ruler in the kingdom

Meanwhile, the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa also charged the Olu of Warri to unite the Itsekiri nation

A message has been sent to the new Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.The message was sent by Olusegun Obasanjo.

The former president urged the newly crowned monarch to deepen his relationship with God as he begins his reign, Channels TV reports.

He gave the advice during the coronation thanksgiving service of the monarch at his palace in Warri on Sunday, August 22.

Obasanjo has urged new Olu of Warri to be closer to God. Photo: @ubifranklintriplemg

Source: Facebook

The former president said:

“With the way you have started, I believe you will live up to the responsibility that God has given to you,” Obasanjo said.

“But two things I will leave with you. One: do not shun the experience and the advice of elders. Make use of the experience of people around you.

“The second: please be very close to God. Whatever situation you may find yourself, please be close to God and God will make way for you even when and where people may think there is no way.”

Meanwhile, Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta state governor also charged the Olu of Warri to unite the Itsekiri nation.

He said:

"As a king, you must unite your people. You must ensure that the Itsekiri nation comes together. Whether people are stubborn or not, we must still extend the olive branch to them and I know that it will be well with the Itsekiri nation in your time."

Obasanjo pays homage to Olu of Warri

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo paid homage to the newly installed Olu of Warri kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

In a photo posted on Instagram by a social media influence, Ubi Franklin, the former president is seen on his knees, despite his age, paying homage to the new Olu of Warri who was crowned on Saturday, August 21.

