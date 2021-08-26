In what can be described as good news, Boko Haram insurgents have been repelled by troops when the criminals attempted to attack Babangida town

Boko Haram terrorists have failed in their attempt to attack men of Nigerian troops. The soldiers on their part captured some fighting equipment belonging to the terrorists, Channels TV reports.

Specifically, the soldiers captured one gun truck, one Dushka Anti Aircraft Gun, two AK 47 rifles and unprimed Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

The incident occurred at Babangida town, the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government area of Yobe state.

Nigerian troops have repelled Boko Haram terrorists as they attack Babangida town. Photo: Nigerian Army

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyeam Nwachukwu, on Wednesday, August 25, Voice of Nigeria (VON) reports.

Going further, Nwachukwu revealed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for their vigilance and swiftness in countering the attack.

He assured law-abiding people of Yobe state and the northeast in general that he is determined to rout the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists from their hideouts.

