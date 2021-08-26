A lot of young couples around the world flaunt their marriages on social media and go as far as posting what shouldn't be for public consumption on the internet. Many marriages have crashed as a result of this.

Legit.ng took Facebook to ask people how they think social media impact young marriages these days and diverse opinions flooded in.

Couples display their love and affection on social media. Photo credit: Black Couples

Source: Instagram

A young woman identified as Joy Isi is of the opinion that social media aids communication between husband and wife especially when they are not in the same city.

She, however, noted that despite the positive side of the platform, it has created some havoc in marriages these days.

Another Facebook user named Okorie O Shandy said social media has helped her in marriage.

In her words:

"Social media and done more good for me oo. It's has helped me in diverse ways maritally inclusive."

Below are more reactions

Ndibueze Harrison commented:

"This social media has cursed more harm than good to married couple to be frank."

Ebi Boldest wrote:

"Social media have no positive impact on marriages rather destroy marriages."

Mustapha Abioye said:

"From all d comments its safe to say social media is bad for marriage... U might be lucky enuf to meet online but when the storm starts, dont come to social media, u will only make matters worse."

Isaac Kings said:

"Social media has its pros and cons depending on the aspect one wants him or her to be impacted and that is applicable to young marriages too."

