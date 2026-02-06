New estimates for 2026 show the top 10 African countries with the highest military budgets, with Nigeria not in the first 3

North African countries dominate the list, reflecting stronger defence budgets and long-term modernisation plans

Nigeria’s spending remains high due to insurgency, terrorism, piracy and border security, despite missing the top three

Legit.ng Journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award winner, with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Africa’s military spending continues to reflect a combination of security threats, political priorities, and economic strength across the continent.

Although Africa’s total defence spending remains relatively small compared to global military budgets, the continent’s biggest spenders show how strategic threats, from terrorism and border insecurity to internal conflicts and maritime risks, are shaping national defence plans.

New estimates for 2026 show the top 10 African countries with the highest military budgets, with Nigeria not in the first 3. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Vanguard, based on the latest compiled defence spending estimates and trends, North African countries dominate the top ranks, while several Sub-Saharan states still maintain significant allocations due to insurgency, terrorism and regional peacekeeping responsibilities.

Below is a ranking of the top 10 African countries by estimated military budget in 2026, based on the most recent available figures and projections from 2024–2025 data adjusted forward.

Top 10 African countries by military budget in 2026

1. Algeria — $25+ billion

Algeria remains Africa’s biggest defence spender by a wide margin. The country continues to invest heavily in air power, land forces and border security infrastructure. Its large military allocation also supports readiness operations and counter-terror efforts across its vast desert frontiers.

2. Morocco — $13.4 billion

Morocco ranks second, maintaining a strong focus on defence modernisation. Its spending priorities include air capabilities, coastal surveillance and national security upgrades. Analysts link Morocco’s consistent defence investment to long-term regional security calculations and international partnerships.

3. Egypt — $6–9 billion

Egypt continues to hold one of Africa’s largest defence budgets. The funding supports one of the continent’s most experienced military forces, with broad involvement in regional security matters and international engagements.

4. Nigeria — $3–4 billion

Despite being Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria does not rank in the top three. However, its military spending remains among the continent’s highest, largely driven by operations against insurgency, terrorism, piracy and persistent border security threats. Nigeria’s defence resources are often split between internal security demands and conventional military needs.

5. South Africa — $2.3–3.1 billion

South Africa’s defence spending reflects a balance between strategic military ambitions and fiscal pressure. The country invests in training, peacekeeping duties and equipment maintenance, while also managing competing national priorities.

Nigeria has missed the top three as Algeria, Morocco and Egypt lead Africa’s military spending in 2026 estimates.

Source: Getty Images

6. Libya — $3 billion

Libya remains among Africa’s top military spenders despite political instability and internal divisions. Defence spending continues to take a sizeable share of national resources, largely due to internal security concerns and power struggles.

7. Ethiopia — $2.1 billion

Ethiopia’s military budget reflects the size of its armed forces and the country’s focus on internal stability and border defence. It also supports Ethiopia’s continued role in regional peacekeeping and security operations.

8. Kenya — $1.3–2.2 billion

Kenya’s defence spending supports its regional security posture, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts and its peacekeeping involvement in Somalia. The budget also strengthens maritime surveillance and border operations.

9. Tanzania — $1.4 billion

Tanzania’s defence allocation supports internal security, regional cooperation and steady capability development. The country’s military spending has also grown alongside broader government expenditure.

10. Tunisia — $1.4 billion

Tunisia completes the top 10 list, maintaining defence funding mainly for border protection and counter-terrorism. Its military allocation remains steady despite economic challenges and increasing domestic pressures.

FG to start using retired soldiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria unveiled plans to deploy military veterans to help secure Nigeria’s ungoverned spaces and boost economic activities.

The Minister of Defence inaugurated an 18-member committee to reclaim ungoverned areas and reposition the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires and Veterans.

The initiative aimed to complement military operations, improve intelligence gathering and strengthen community-based security.

Troops uncover mass graves of terrorists in Borno

Legit.ng earlier reported that troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have uncovered mass graves containing the bodies of about 20 terrorists killed during recent encounters with Nigerian troops in the Timbuktu Triangle area of Borno State.

The discovery was made as troops sustained offensive operations across the volatile axis, further exposing the scale of casualties suffered by terrorist groups operating in the area.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Media Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba.

Source: Legit.ng