Quavo and ex-lover Saweetie have been hanging out together in New York, where they both visited the last few days

A source disclosed to Hollywood Life that Quavo was longing to see the beauty, and she obliged his request

The former couple had a bitter breakup in March that saw them ghost and drag each other on social media

Rapper Quavo and his musician ex-girlfriend Saweetie have reportedly been spending time together just five months after calling it quits.

Quavo is reported to have picked the call and requested to see Saweetie. Photo: quavohuncho.

The two dated for about three years before a dramatic breakup in March 2021, which led to rumours about the rapper taking his assets back.

The two now appear to be in a perfect place, according to Hollywood Life, who reported that the two have been enjoying each other's company as they are both currently in New York.

The former couple is said to have reconciled and reconnected in the NYC trip as they reminisce about their good old days.

According to the source who spoke to Hollywood Life, Quavo missed Saweetie and asked to see her, and she gave in since they were in the same city.

The source stated that they are definitely not getting back together, but it will not be a surprise if it ends up happening.

Physical altercation

A few months back, Legit.ng reported that days after their public exchange, a video of the two physically fighting in an elevator emerged.

In a clip shared by TMZ, the pair was seen walking together, then all of a sudden, an altercation ensued. Saweetie landed a slap on Quavo, which prompted him to grab her hand and throw her on the floor.

The Back to The Streets rapper then tried to get away with an orange bag in hand, but her man was having none of that. Quavo forced her back into the lift and grabbed the bag.

Quavo denies hurting Saweetie

The Migos member later broke his silence on the claims that he physically abused Saweetie.

Quavo came out to explain what actually happened, saying:

"We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven't physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we shared overall," said Quavo.

