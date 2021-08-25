Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Uriel Oputa said for a period of five years, no man considered her for a relationship

According to the reality TV star, until she started losing weight due to a health issue, she didn’t have any man approach her

Oputa further disclosed that ever since she started losing weight, all kinds of men have been walking up to her for a relationship

Former BBNaija housemate Uriel Oputa has lamented how she was single with no man approaching her for a period of five years.

In a post on her Instagram page where she made this known, Oputa said she was not conscious of her weight, such that she made uncomfortable efforts to maintain a body shape that would be more appealing to men.

BBNaija star Uriel Oputa says she was single for a period of five years. Photo Credit: @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

Stating that her efforts to be thick were not successful, Oputa noted that no man showed interest in her throughout the period.

The reality TV star, however, said due to a health issue she had, it was a necessity for her to start working out in order to reduce her weight.

According to her, working out has reduced her weight and that has made her more appealing to men.

Oputa said since she started working out to lose weight, different men have been approaching her for a relationship.

See the post below:

Fans react

Oputa’s post set tongues wagging, as many of her fans took to her comment section to express their thoughts.

Read some of the reactions below:

Pretty_feli:

“The one that is for u will not put u pressure but u see this juju ones they will make u think u are not enuf.”

Embee3690:

“They love you thicker ....Lori iro!why Dem no bring ring.please enjoy yourself jare.”

Mouth_pis:

“Every time u post contents I still see the other uriel Nd dis one, dis one is confusing my head, na befor own I still knw.”

Mouth_pis:

“When I saw the post in the morning, I jst shaked my head saying a bigger Nd attractive meal is selling another meal plan, whc one should I go for nw.”

Ideefrancis_:

“What anyone prefers of me is entirely none of my business as long they’re not the ones carrying the body.”

Uriel Oputa says her body shape is natural

Contrary to some claims that she did surgery, the BBNaija star said her waist and curves are natural.

Explaining that a good food diet, waist training, and constant exercise were responsible for her body shape, Oputa asked trolls to get off her back.

She further asked members of the public to be cautious about the comments they make about her body, saying she’s in love with what she looks like.

