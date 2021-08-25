The minister of police affairs, Muhammed Dingyadi, has called Nigerians to disregard calls for self-defence against bandits

Dingyadi gave the advice on Tuesday, August 24, at Force Headquarters, Abuja, in reaction to Governor Masari's comments

According to him, the federal government was not in support of self-defence by citizens as proposed by Governor Masari

Katsina, Katsina - Following Governor Aminu Masari's call for self-defence against bandits in Katsina state, the federal government has reacted.

Daily Trust reports that the government also berated Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, some individuals and organisations, for calling people to defend themselves against bandits.

The federal government has said that Governor Masari only expressed his personal opinion on the call for self-defence. Credit: Bello Masari.

Legit.ng had previously reported that the minister of police affairs, Muhammed Dingyadi, during the second annual media briefing on Tuesday, August 24, at Force headquarters in Abuja, said the government was not in support of citizens defending themselves as proposed.

He added that Governor Masari and others are entitled to their opinions on self-defense.

Dingyadi said:

“I think we should know that we are in Nigeria, where everybody is entitled to his opinion. I think the governor has the right to canvass for what he thinks it is right in his state."

He, however, justified the calls if it is based on community policing strategies in order to improve the security of the communities.

Dingyadi also stressed that the challenge presented by the bandits was the guerilla warfare strategy of a hit-and-run which the armed forces were determined to contain.

The minister said the government and the armed forces needed the support of the citizenry as the government was “equal to the task.”

He noted:

“Of course, we shouldn’t expect the people to just be sleeping without taking measures to ensure that they secure themselves, they secure their neighbours and they secure their communities. That is the essence of community policing.

“What we’re saying is that people should get ready in whatever it takes to do so, to ensure that we protect ourselves, we protect our neighbours, we protect our communities.”

The News also reports Governor Masari had called on citizens to acquire arms to defend themselves from bandits.

Katsina government says it will rather buy arms than pay ransom for bandits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Katsina state government disclosed that paying ransoms to bandits and kidnappers was a waste of efforts and public funds.

It was reported that the state commissioner for security matters, Ibrahim Ahmed Katsina, said the government at a time offered amnesty to abductors and armed criminals but along the line, it did not work because they went back to their evil activities.

Katsina said on Thursday, August 19, that the betrayal was part of what necessitated Governor Aminu Bello Masari's call to the people for self-defence.

