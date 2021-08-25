Popular Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola, shared a new video on social media that left her fans in stitches

In the new clip, the movie star gave her fans an idea of what she would look like as a 75 or 78-year-old woman

With the help of a filter, the actress was able to successfully change her looks and noted that she would remain beautiful even when old

Popular Nigerian movie star, Wumi Toriola, recently left members of the online community entertained after sharing a new video of herself.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the actress shared a funny video showing what she would look like as an old woman.

Toriola used a filter to have her face wrinkled and her hair turn grey as she told fans that is how she would look when she's 75 or a 78-year-old woman.

Actress Wumi Toriola amuses fans with how she would look as an old woman. Photos: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

In the funny short clip, the movie star sang a popular song for mothers and even admonished those on set with her to stop making noise and respect an old woman.

In the caption of the post, Toriola noted that despite everything, she will be a beauty at 75.

In her words:

“After all said and done, Your grandmother is such a beaut @75.”

See her post below:

Fans and colleagues react

A number of internet users were amused by Toriola’s video and they shared their thoughts in the comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

Celebfoods:

“78 looks good on you.”

Omije_ojumi:

“Waooooo beautiful Grandma.”

Chubby_funky:

“Beautiful grandma.”

Glowbymo_organicskincarepalace:

“You are still beautiful.”

Nice one.

