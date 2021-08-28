Popular Nigerian movie star, Mercy Johnson Okojie, recently turned a new age and she celebrated with fans on social media

The mother of four clocked 37 on August 28, 2021, and posted stunning photos of herself on the internet

Mercy Johnson expressed her gratitude to God for being alive and called Him an awesome being

Much loved Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson, recently delighted fans with her birthday photos after turning a new age.

The veteran movie star turned 37 on August 28 and she decided to bless her fans with her beautiful pics on the big day.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the mother of four posted photos of herself in different outfits to mark the occasion.

Actress Mercy Johnson clocks 37. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In one of the snaps, Mercy Johnson wore a stunning figure-hugging gold dress and complemented the look with minimal makeup and popping red lipstick.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the caption of the photo, the actress wished herself a happy birthday and praised God.

See her post below:

In another snap, Mercy Johnson looked like a fairytale princess in a lovely powdery blue dress.

In her caption, she revealed that she is thankful for being alive. She wrote:

“I am alive and so thankful....Birthday girl....”

See her snap below:

Fans celebrate actress

Numerous fans and colleagues of Mercy Johnson also joined in the celebration by wishing her a happy birthday. Read some of their comments below:

Tontolet:

“Happy birthday hun ha you for tell us to wait do we go celebrate all join ☺️. LLNP.”

A28byaisha:

“Happy birthday queen.”

Realchidiebereaneke:

“Happy birthday sis, Grace Unlimited ❤️.”

Kiingkiiing:

“Happy birthday mercy.”

Nice one.

Mercy Johnson and husband mark 10 years in marriage

Although a man of few words, actress Mercy Johnson's husband Prince Okojie could not help but gush over his wife and his four beautiful kids.

Prince Okojie recently took to his Instagram page to share new photos with the members of his family as he marks his 10th wedding anniversary with the film star.

In the mood of the special celebration, Mercy's family took new photos.

The actress' husband was spotted in a black suit posing behind his wife. Mercy was donned in a stunning see-through dress as she sat with her hands on her thighs. The film star had a beautiful smile on her face.

Source: Legit