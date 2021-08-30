Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi, recently joined the viral Scholarship challenge on social media and pranked his daughter

The celeb decided to play the prank on his 7-year-old Elena, telling her it was for her to get a chance to spend six months at Disneyland

Bovi proceeded to saying untrue and exaggerated things about her that later left her in tears, fans reacted to it

Top Nigerian comedian, Bovi and his daughter, Elena, recently amused internet users after they joined the viral scholarship challenge.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the funny man shared the video of how he pranked his seven-year-old daughter for the challenge.

Bovi told Elena that they were making a video so that she could win a six-months stay at Disneyland. The young girl was excited to join.

Nigerian comedian Bovi plays prank on daughter. Photos: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

However, Elena’s smile changed into a frown after she heard her father say unsavory things about her.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bovi claimed that his daughter used to wet her bed, and steal which led to her expulsion from school.

In another clip, Elena was captured on camera shedding tears as her father consoled her. Bovi explained to her that it was a joke and he would not let the world see her as a liar.

See the video below:

Nigerians react

Numerous internet users who are already used to Bovi’s antics with his daughter were very amused by the prank. Read some of their comments below:

Beverly_osu:

“I knew she was going to cry my baby. Daddy broke her heart Daddy Agbaya .”

Tolubally:

“ this got me in stitches need to do this with Oba .”

Alex_unusual:

“Elena will not kill me .”

Emmaohmagod:

“Omo that shock on her face..I felt it here.”

Wetroselingerie:

“It’s always nice when your kids can be so comfortable with you , not the one you hear daddy’s car everybody off television dey run.”

Nice one.

I never wanted a girl child - Bovi reveals as he rocks matching outfit with daughter

Even though popular comedian Bovi Ugboma is his daughter Elena's best friend, he recently revealed on social media that he never wanted a girl child.

He shared photos with his baby girl where they rocked matching outfits, blue shirts, black pants with white sneakers and shades on his Instagram page.

The comedian captioned the post with:

"I never wanted a girl child, actually!"

Source: Legit