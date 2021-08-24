Young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has taken to social media to reiterate her love for her son, Munir Nwoko

The movie star who is currently away from her baby shared a clip of the moment they were on video call together

In the caption of the post, Regina noted that she missed her baby boy with all of her and being away was difficult

Popular Nigerian movie star and young mother, Regina Daniels, recently explained to her online community that it had been difficult being away from her son, Munir.

In a post shared on her verified Instagram page, the mother of one shared a short clip of the moment she was on video call with her son as they tried to catch up seeing as she wasn’t in the country.

In the clip, little Munir looked very excited to see his mother and Regina was also all smiles as she talked with her son.

Regina Daniels on video call with son. Photos: @regina.daniels

In the caption of the sweet video, the actress noted that she missed her baby boy so much and that being away from him was very difficult.

Regina also noted that she loves Munir very much. See what she wrote below:

“My inner world. The one after my heart. My bliss.

This is one difficult journey away from you and I miss you with all of me my child ❤️…….I love you my son @princemunirnwoko.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans react

After Regina shared her heartwarming note to her son on social media, fans gushed over their relationship.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Omannadi:

“best feelings ever.”

Ucheelendu:

“Awwwwww.”

Chioma_nwaoha:

“Cutie cutie .”

Ciaraadanne:

“He is so cute and his smile is .”

So sweet.

Regina Daniels travels for the first time without husband and son, says it's hard

Asides from gracing the TV screens of Nigerians, actress Regina Daniels seems to also have an interest in business as she recently launched her clothing line.

One of the challenges the actress wasn't expecting to face so soon was making trips without her beloved husband and son.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one stated that her recent trip outside the country is her hardest ever. According to her, she travelled all by herself without a companion.

