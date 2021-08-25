A bid by the Department of the State Service (DSS) to keep some of Sunday Igboho's aides in its custody has met a dead end

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, August 24, struck out a suit filed by the DSS in this regard

The court made the decision after the DSS' lawyer, Idowu Awo, informed it that he has filed an application at the Court of Appeal

A motion filed by the Department of the State Service (DSS) seeking further detention of four of Sunday Adeyemo's aides was annulled by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, August 24.

The motion was struck out by Justice Obiora Egwuatu after its withdrawal by DSS' lawyer, Idowu Awo, Nigerian Tribune reports.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Awo told the court of his decision not to go ahead with the case since he had filed a notice of appeal against the bail granted the Yoruba agitator's aides, The Guardian added.

The counsel informed Egwuatu that he would prefer to pursue the appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Subsequently, the judge struck out the motion following the no objection by Sunday Adebayo, the counsel to the detainees.

Four of Igboho’s aides to be released after 53 days in DSS custody

Meanwhile, it was reported that after 53 days in the custody of the DSS, four of the 12 aides of Igboho, were set to taste freedom again.

Egwuatu on Monday, August 23, signed their release order. The presiding judge ignored the persistent argument of the DSS lawyer, Idowu Awo, and signed the release order of the four contested detainees.

They were Amudat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji, and Bamidele Sunday.

The detainees’ lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said the judge could not sign the release order of the other eight detainees because three of the sureties withdrew before concluding the process of perfecting the bail conditions of his clients.

The eight detainees are Abdullateef Onaolapo, Tajudeen Irinloye, Dikeola Ademola, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Adelabu, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Raji Kazeem, and Taiwo Tajudeen.

Olajengbesi, however, expressed optimism that the three sureties that pulled out would be replaced and the judge would sign their release order too.

