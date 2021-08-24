Ex-Chad's ruler, Hissene Habre who was jailed for crimes against humanity, has died at the age of 79

Emerging reports indicate that Chad’s ex-ruler, Hissene Habre, has died at the age of 79 while serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity.

He seized power in Chad in 1982 but fled to Senegal in 1990 after he was in turn overthrown.

Legit.ng gathered that the conviction was the result of a landmark trial in Senegal. It was the first time an African Union-backed court had tried a former ruler for human rights abuses.

Habré was accused of being behind sexual assault, sexual slavery and ordering killings while in power, crimes of which he denied any knowledge.

Channels TV also reports that Habre’s rule was marked by brutal crackdowns on dissent, including alleged torture and executions of opponents. Some 40,000 people are estimated to have been killed under his leadership of the semi-desert country.

A commission of inquiry formed in Chad after he was deposed in 1990 said his government carried out some 40,000 politically motivated murders and 200,000 cases of torture in the eight years he was in power.

Commenting on Habré’s death, Reed Brody, who had helped campaign for the ex-president to be put on trial, said he “will go down in history as one of the world’s most pitiless dictators, a man who murdered his own people”.

